Gretchen hindi na maghihirap; suot na kuwintas kapresyo na ng isang sosyal na condo By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NANGAKO si Gretchen Barretto na ipagdarasal ang pelikulang “Bhoy Intsik” na pinagbibidahan ng BFF niyang actor-director-businessman na si RS Francisco. Hindi raw kasosyo ni RS si Greta sa kanyang FrontRow Entertainment na siyang producer ng “Bhoy Intsik”, isa sa mga official entry sa 2017 Sinag Maynila Film Festival at hindi rin daw siya humingi ng financial support sa aktres. “Pero she promised me na magpupunta siya sa mga simbahan para ipagdasal niya na kumita at suportahan ng mga tao ang pelikula namin,” chika ni RS sa presscon ng “Bhoy Intsik” kamakailan. Siya rin ang bida sa movie kasama ang brother ni Coco Martin na si Ronwaldo Martin. Sa mga hindi pa nakakaalam, si RS din ang producer ng indie film na “Bwaya” na naging entry sa 2014 Cinemalaya Film Festival at “Kasal” na nakasali sa 2014 Cinemalaya. Ayon pa kay RS na proud member ng LGBT community, hindi na raw kailangang makisosyo ni Gretchen sa business niya dahil hindi na nito kailangang kumita nang malaki. “I’ll be honest with you, dito sa amin, people earn P100,000 a week. Puwede ko bang sabihin kay Gretchen na, ‘Girl, puwede kang kumita ng P100,000 a week.’ “Anong sasabihin niya? ‘Butones lang ‘yan ng bag ko.’ E, yung pearl necklace niya, magkano? Parati kong sinasabi sa kanya, ‘Girl, isang condominium na ‘yan na maganda.’ “Alam mo ang sagot niya? ‘Masusuot ko ba ang condominium? E, di nadaganan ako!’ Sabi ko, ‘May point ka.’ Walang basagan ng trip,” pahayag ni RS sa isang panayam. Ibig sabihin, hindi maghihirap si Gretchen kahit wala siyang project sa showbiz. Umamin ang co-star niya sa “Bhoy Intsik” na si Ronwaldo na meron siyang non-showbiz girlfriend, kaya siya naman ang tinanong kung may dyowa na siya? “Sa ganda kong ‘to, I’m single. Hanggang taste test lang ako, patikim-tikim. Wala akong dyowa. Ha-hahaha!” Showing na ngayon ang “Bhoy Intsik” sa SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, Gateway at Glorietta 4 Cinemas.

