Froilan ng Bicol kinatatakutan ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan grand finalists

SPEAKING of grand finalists ng Tawag ng Tanghalan, tatlong lalaki nga ang magkakasunod na nakapasok sa final showdown gayung mga babae ang unang naging malalakas na contenders since nu’ng first quarter.

Nandiyan na nga sina Noven Belleza, Froilan Canlas at Carl Malone Montecido na bukod sa judges’ votes ay nakakuha rin ng matataas na score mula sa madlang pipol via text votes.

Solido ang naging suporta ng Visayas kina Noven at Carl Malone habang obvious namang nakopo ni Froilan ang Bicol votes plus Metro Manila.

In fact siya nga itong kinatatakutan ng kapwa niya grand finalists at gaya nila, kami lalo ay naniniwalang mukhang siya nga ang mananalo this Saturday. Bongga yun for the Bicolanos dahil nakadikit nga kay Ate Guy ang Tawag Ng Tanghalan na if ever ay muling bubuhayin ng isang Bicolano din sa katauhan ni Froilan.

Sa totoo lang, inaasahan na naming may kakaibang pasabog pa ang It’s Showtime na two years palang ikokontrata ang grand winner ng TNT bukod pa sa premyong P2 million at house and lot.