Pagsibak sa lider na tutol sa death penalty bill supot daw

Mayroong mga lumapit sa liderato ng Kamara de Representantes upang huwag ng ituloy ang pagtanggal sa mga bumoto laban sa death penalty bill.

Pero desidido si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na palitan ang mga hindi pumabor sa panukalang ibalik ang parusang kamatayan.

“Definitely there will be changes,” ani Alvarez.

Ito ang naging tugon ni Alvarez sa pahayag na inilabas ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman na ‘scheming braggadocio’ lamang ang banta ni Speaker na papalitan ang mga lider na hindi pabor sa polisiya ng Duterte government.

Sinabi ni Alvarez na si House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Farinas ang magpapatupad ng pagpapalit sa mga ito na kinabibilangan ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo.

“Nasa sa kanya (Fariñas) na ‘yun kung papano na ipapatupad,” ani Alvarez. “Hindi siguro [mapipigilan ang revamp] kasi malinaw ‘yung policy natin, so depende na lang sa Majority Leader kung papano niya i-i-implement iyun.”

Matapos na walang mapalitan sa sesyon noong Miyerkules, nagpalabas ng pahayag kahapon si Lagman kung saan niya sinabi na hindi totoo ang sinabi ni Alvarez na mayroong mga sisibakin.

“After frightening and pressuring the fainthearted and ambivalent Representatives to vote for the reimposition of the death penalty, Alvarez has reportedly desisted from executing his oft-repeated threat of reprisal,” ani Lagman.

Ayon kay Lagman ngayon na nakuha na ni Alvarez ang kanyang gusto— ang maaprubahan ang death penalty bill— umatras na umano ito sa kanyang banta.

Sinabi naman ni Farinas na hindi dapat nagmamadali ang media at maghintay na lamang ng mga mangyayari.

“Kayo (members of media) kasi inuunahan ang news kung sino ang papalitan. You should report it when the news happened. Kapag nangyari na saka na ninyo ibalita para mas maganda,” ani Fariñas.