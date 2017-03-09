NPA leaders pinayagang makaalis ng bansa –DND

Pinayagan ng gobyerno ang tatlong pinawalang lider ng New People’s Army (NPA), kabilang ang mag-asawang Benito at Wilma Tiamzon, na makaalis ng bansa para muling mabuksan ang daan sa usapang pangkapayapaan, sabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Kasama ng mag-asawang Tiamzon na pinayagang makaalis ng bansa si Vicente Ladlad, sabi ni Lorenzana sa isang pulong sa Camp Aguinaldo Huwebes.

“Last night, we allowed the departure of Benito and Wilma Tiamzon and Mr. Ladlad to also do some back-channeling. A lot of people are urging us that before we will go back to the formal peace talks, mag-backchanneling muna,” anang defense chief.

Umalis din Miyerkules si Presidential Peace Adviser Sec. Jesus Dureza patungong Europa bilang paghahanda sa posibleng pagsisimula uli ng usapang pangkapayapaan.

Ayon kay Lorenzana, tanggap ng DND at Armed Forces ang pagpayag na makaalis ng bansa ang mga pinalayang kasapi ng NPA, na nagsisilbi ring consultant ng National Democratic Front sa pakikipag-usap sa gobyerno.

“We in the military and the defense welcome this development because we also want to stop the fighting in the hinterlands in the rural areas so that we can bring development,” aniya.

Kaugnay nito aniya’y bumuo na ang AFP ng panibagong engineering brigade at bibili ng karagdagang engineering equipment para sa kanayunan, lalo na sa mga lugar na ayaw puntahan ng contractors dahil sa presensya ng rebelde.