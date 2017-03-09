Pupil napatay ng kapwa pupil By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang Grade 5 pupil nang mabagok ang ulo matapos suntukin ng kaklase, sa kanilang paaralan sa Tanauan City, Batangas, Miyerkules, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod ang 10-anyos na pupil sa barangay health center at nilipat sa C.P. Reyes Hospital, ngunit idineklarang patay ng doktor, ayon sa ulat ng Batangas provincial police. Ni-refer na sa mga kinauukulan ang kinasangkutan ng 11-anyos na suspek. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-10 ng umaga sa elementary school ng Brgy. Pantay Bata. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na lumilipat noon ng silid ang mga Grade 5 pupil, nang suntukin ng 11-anyos sa balikat ang 10-anyos. Dahil doo’y nawalan ng balanse ang 10-anyos, nabagok ang ulo sa sahig, at nawalan ng malay, ayon sa pulisya. Inatasan na ang Regional Crime Laboratory Office-4A para magsagawa ng karagdagang imbestigasyon sa insidente.

