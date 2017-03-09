P9M nasungkit sa Capiz

Isa ang nanalo ng P9 milyong jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45 sa bola Miyerkules ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Brgy. Tiza, Roxas City, Capiz. Siya ang nag-iisang tumaya sa winning number combination na 43-24-22-18-05-27. Nagkakahalaga ng P60 ang taya ng nanalo at siya ang pumili ng mga numero. Nagkakahalaga ng P15.4 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P30,840 ang 25 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P530 naman ang tinamaan ng 1,149 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 18,953 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

