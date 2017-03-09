4 pang miyembro ng DDS inaasahang lulutang- Lascañas INQUIRER.net

APAT pang mga miyembro ng Davao Death Squad (DDS) ang inaasahang lulutang para magsalita na rin, ayon kay SPO3 Arturo Lascañas. “Meron,” sabi ni Lascañas nang tanungin kung batid niya na may lalabas pang kapwa miyembro ng DDS bukod sa kanya at ni kapwa umaming miyembro ng DDS na si Edgar Matobato. Idinagdag ni Lascañas na inaasahan niyang dalawa pa ang lalantad at inaasahan din na susunod pa ang dalawang iba pang miyembro ng DDS na katulad ng umano’y naging partisipasyon ni Matobato. Sinabi niya nakaalis na ang lulutang na dating miyembro ng DDS sa Davao. Nauna nang sinabi ni Lascañas na si Duterte ang nasa likod ng DDS.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.