Quantcast

Legalisasyon ng medicinal marijuana umusad

By

3:41 pm | Thursday, March 9th, 2017

house of rep
Umusad na ang panukala na gawing legal ang paggamit ng marijuana bilang gamot.
    Ipinag-utos ni House committee on health chair Angelina Tan ang pag-ayos sa probisyon ng mga panukala upang maipasok ang safeguard na hinihingi ng Department of Health at Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.
    “We do not oppose the proposed legislation, but we have to consider few things before passing this. Precautionary approach should be taken as cannabis has high potential for abuse,” ani Dr. Jasmin Peralta, representative ng DOH.
    Dinidinig ng komite ang House bill 18 na akda ni Isabela Rep. Rodito Albano III upang magamit ang cannabis oil o langis na nakuha sa marijuana sa panggagamot.
    Dumating sa pagdinig ang cancer survivor na si Amelia Rossell na isa sa mga nananawagan sa pagpasa ng panukala.
    “I have high hopes under the Duterte administration that this measure would be enacted into law.  Finally, there is hope for our people, especially our children, who suffer from medical conditions like epilepsy, cancer, and multiple sclerosis,” ani Albano. “Cannabis has been confirmed to have beneficial and therapeutic uses to treat chronic or
debilitating disease or medical condition.”
    Suportado ni Pangulong Duterte ang legalisasyon ng medicinal marijuana.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1 0309
    bandera-1vis 0309
    bandera-1min 0309

Advertisement