Legalisasyon ng medicinal marijuana umusad

Umusad na ang panukala na gawing legal ang paggamit ng marijuana bilang gamot.

Ipinag-utos ni House committee on health chair Angelina Tan ang pag-ayos sa probisyon ng mga panukala upang maipasok ang safeguard na hinihingi ng Department of Health at Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

“We do not oppose the proposed legislation, but we have to consider few things before passing this. Precautionary approach should be taken as cannabis has high potential for abuse,” ani Dr. Jasmin Peralta, representative ng DOH.

Dinidinig ng komite ang House bill 18 na akda ni Isabela Rep. Rodito Albano III upang magamit ang cannabis oil o langis na nakuha sa marijuana sa panggagamot.

Dumating sa pagdinig ang cancer survivor na si Amelia Rossell na isa sa mga nananawagan sa pagpasa ng panukala.

“I have high hopes under the Duterte administration that this measure would be enacted into law. Finally, there is hope for our people, especially our children, who suffer from medical conditions like epilepsy, cancer, and multiple sclerosis,” ani Albano. “Cannabis has been confirmed to have beneficial and therapeutic uses to treat chronic or

debilitating disease or medical condition.”

Suportado ni Pangulong Duterte ang legalisasyon ng medicinal marijuana.