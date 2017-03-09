70 baril, libo-libong bala, bomba nakumpiska ng QCPD mula sa gusali ng INC INQUIRER.net

MAHIGIT 70 mga baril, mahigit 17,000 mga bala at mga pampasabog ang nakumpiska ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) mula sa gusali ng kontrobersiyal na Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) matapos ang isinagawang operasyon noong Miyerkules ng gabi. Iprinisinta nina Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director at National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde ang matataas na kalibre ng baril sa isang press conference sa QCPD headquarters sa Camp Karingal kaninang umaga. Nakumpiska ang mga baril sa isang abandonadong gusali na umano’y dating inookupa ni Lolita “Lottie” Manalo-Hemedez, kapatid ni INC executive minister Eduardo Manalo, sa No. 36 Tandang Sora ave. sa Quezon City. Nauna nang nahuli si Hemedez, ang kanyang kapatid na si Felix Nathaniel, na mas kilala bilang Angel at 30 iba pa noong Marso 2 matapos ang nangyaring barilan sa isinagawang raid sa kanilang residente. Noong Miyerkules, inirekomenda ng Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office ang paghahain ng illegal possession of firearms laban kina Angel at Victor Erano Manalo Hemedez matapos matagpuan ang anim na baril sa bahay ni Angel. Walang piyansa ang inirekomenda sa nakababatang kapatid ng opisyal ng INC.

