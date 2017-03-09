Lacson kay Lopez: Wag kang gagaya kay Yasay

SINABIHAN ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson si Environment Secretary Gina Lopez na sagutin ng maayos ang mga katanungan na itinatanong ng mga miyembro ng Commission on Appointments (CA), sa pagsasabing, nakukulangan siya sa mga sagot ng Kalihim nang humarap ito noong Miyerkules.

“[It’s] just a reminder that when you respond to questions raised by

the members of the this Commission, just bear in mind that you are

here to convince us,” sabi ni Lacson.

Ito’y matapos ang pagpapatuloy ng deliberasyon ng CA kaugnay ng pagkakatalaga ni Lopez.

“I don’t want you to suffer the fate of Secretary Yasay,” dagdag ni Lacson, kaugnay ng hindi pagkumpirma ng CA kay dating Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr.

Idinagdag ni Lacson na muntik pa siyang magmosyon para kumpirmahin na ng CA si Lopez bagamat hindi itinuloy dahil sa mga sagot nito.

“Yesterday’s presentation was very impressive and convincing, so

convincing that I had wanted to move to recommend her to the plenary.

But the responses to the questions raised were wanting,” sabi ni Lacson.