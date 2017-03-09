Twitter party sa pagkakasuspinde ng account ni Mocha
2:24 pm | Thursday, March 9th, 2017
MOCHA USON
ILANG netizens ang nagdiwang sa pagkakasuspinde account ni Mocha Uson sa Twitter.
Gamit ang #MochaUsonIsOverParty ang nagsama-sama para ipahayag ang kanilang tuwa.
“Hindi magkakaroon ng kapayapaan sa Pilipinas kung may Mocha Uson na mahilig palakihin ang gulo. Mahilig sa fake news. #MochaUsonIsOverParty” sey ni @DollTinker
Some netizens are even crying out na pati ang Facebook page nya na Mocha Uson Blog ay dapat din isuspinde.
“#MochaUsonIsOverParty yall may have mastered and hijacked fb but twitter is a different battleground, one misinformation cannot win easily” said @hjoldr
Kagabi nag post si Mocha tungkol sa pagsuspindi ng kanyang Twitter account sa kanyang FB page.
“MY TWITTER ACCOUNT IS SUSPENDED. Ganito po ka hipokrito ang mga DILAW. Sinasabi niyong ayaw niyo sa diktator pero kayo ang umaasal na diktador sa Social Media. Hindi niyo mapipigilan ang katotohanan at and damdamin naming mga tunay na DDS. Laban mga KaDDS!!! MABUHAY ANG MANDIRIGMANG MGA DAMDAMIN! Kayong mga Yellow Tae lumaban kayo ng patas. Wag maging diktador!
Sa ngayon, active na uli ang account ni Mocha pero ilang netizens nanghihikayat pa rin na ipatrend nag #MochaUsonIsOverParty
