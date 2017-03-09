Tumbok Karera Tips, March 09, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Bliss/Blush Of Rose; TUMBOK – (3) Go Abbey Go; LONGSHOT – (2) Superior Joe

Race 2 : PATOK – (9) Blue Sapphire; TUMBOK – (6) Angel Brulay; LONGSHOT -(2) Escopeta

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Grand Villa; TUMBOK – (1) Tenseventeen; LONGSHOT – (5) Ashley’s Gift

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Incredible Hook; TUMBOK – (3) Himpapawid; LONGSHOT – (6) Bull Star Rising

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Plug Ceremony; TUMBOK – (5) Penny Perfect; LONGSHOT – (4) Magical Bell

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Wow Pogi; TUMBOK – (3) The Legend; LONGSHOT – (4) Exciting Gal

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) War Hawk; TUMBOK – (3) Oyster Perpetual; LONGSHOT – (1) Toscana

