Vivian tinawag na pambansang bully si Jim; umaasang magkakapwesto rin sa gobyerno

FAR from over pa ang bangayang Vivian Velez and Jim Paredes. Sumagot si Jim sa paratang ni Vivian sa kanyang ina. In her counter-attack, tinawag namang “Pambansang Bully” ni Vivian ang veteran singer-composer. Nag-react ang netizens when it got posted sa isang popular website. “Ikaw naman Pambansang Epal,” one said about Vivian. “I think this girl is an airhead! Kaya pala hindi nakasundo ni Cristine Reyes, kala ko masama talaga ugali ni Cristine yun pla mas masahol pala tong babaeng to,” another fan opined. Hindi ba’t nagkaroon ng issue sina Cristine at Vivian habang ginagawa nila ang isang teleserye noon? Talagang nakatikim si Vivian ng katarayan ni Cristine dahil siguro napuno na sa kanya. May nagsabi ring waiting for a position sa gobyerno si Vivian Velez kaya panay ang hanash. But one fan defended her and said, “Kahit walang posisyon si Vivian sa gobyerno, may mga programa syang nakakatulong sa mga mahihirap. Feeding program for streetchildren, isa lang yan. Si Jim walang ginawa kundi kumuda para ipagtanggol ang mga Aquino/Dilawan. Si Jim ay isang Pambansang Sipsip!”

