Michael, Garie bagong Martin & Pops ng showbiz

KILIG to the bones kami nang mapanood namin ang Harana Prince na si Michael Pangilinan during his Valentine concert sa Music Box. Naging special guest kasi niya sa show ang kanyang girlfriend at singer din na si Garie Concepcion.

Nag-duet sila sa show at kinanta nila with their own melody ang “Born For You” ni David Pomeranz. They look good together at perfect ang blending ng mga boses nila. Para silang sina Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez nu’ng panahon ng Penthouse Live!

Sana nga, parehong maging bongga ang singing career ng dalawa. Of course, Michael is already there, habang si Garie naman, konting kembot na lang, e, she will find her niche in the industry. After all, she’s a showbiz royalty, ‘di ba?

But definitely, malayo pa ang usaping kasal kina Michael at Garie. Although, nadulas si Michael at may sinabi siya sa amin about Garie. Pero secret na lang daw muna namin ‘yun.

Anyway, may concert ulit ang Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 2 finalist on April 8 sa Music Museum and one of her special guests ay ang Unkabogable Star na si Vice Ganda. This is his way of making bawi sa hindi niya pagdating sa birthday concert ni Michael sa Roxas Boulevard, Manila last November.

Si Garie naman will be very busy this coming days in preparation for her upcoming show sa Music Museum entitled “Ohhh My Garie” on March 30. Super special ang solo show na ‘to ni Garie because she will try something different this time.

Tickets are available now at the Music Box, call/text 0915-8171413.