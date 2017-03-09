Mikael Daez, Janine Gutierrez may mga inamin kay Regine

MAY pagdududa ang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez sa bagong dyowa ni Inday Teri!
E, kasi naman never pa niya itong nakita in person. Sabi nga, to see is to believe. Pero ang sabi ni Inday, inner beauty ang habol niya sa isang tao. ‘Yan ang isa sa dapat n’yong abangan ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa Sarap Diva.
Abangan din ang pagbisita sa bahay ng Songbird nina Janine Gutierrez at Mikael Daez, ang mga bida sa Afternoon Prime soap ng GMA na Legally Blind. Ano kaya ang mga bagong chika tungkol sa dalawang Kapuso stars? Naku, siguradong wala silang kawala sa mga maiintrigang tanong ni Regine!
Alamin ang mga bagong revelation ni Mikael sa kanyang buhay-pag-ibig at makitikim sa inihanda niyang pananghalian – ang Laksa na napakadaling gawin.
At si Songbirad may pa-game pa! Makisali sa “Salatin, Amuyin at Tikman” challenge.
Isang masayang salatan, amuyan at tikiman na naman ang magaganap ngayong Sabado sa Sarap Diva pagkatapos ng Maynila sa GMA lang.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94