Mikael Daez, Janine Gutierrez may mga inamin kay Regine

MAY pagdududa ang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez sa bagong dyowa ni Inday Teri!

E, kasi naman never pa niya itong nakita in person. Sabi nga, to see is to believe. Pero ang sabi ni Inday, inner beauty ang habol niya sa isang tao. ‘Yan ang isa sa dapat n’yong abangan ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa Sarap Diva.

Abangan din ang pagbisita sa bahay ng Songbird nina Janine Gutierrez at Mikael Daez, ang mga bida sa Afternoon Prime soap ng GMA na Legally Blind. Ano kaya ang mga bagong chika tungkol sa dalawang Kapuso stars? Naku, siguradong wala silang kawala sa mga maiintrigang tanong ni Regine!

Alamin ang mga bagong revelation ni Mikael sa kanyang buhay-pag-ibig at makitikim sa inihanda niyang pananghalian – ang Laksa na napakadaling gawin.

At si Songbirad may pa-game pa! Makisali sa “Salatin, Amuyin at Tikman” challenge.

Isang masayang salatan, amuyan at tikiman na naman ang magaganap ngayong Sabado sa Sarap Diva pagkatapos ng Maynila sa GMA lang.