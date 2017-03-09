Life story ni Francine ibabandera sa Wagas ng GMA News TV Bandera

IBABAHAGI ni Francine Prieto ang kanyang love story sa Wagas ngayong Sabado at pagbibidahan ito ni Kapuso actress-host Lovely Abella. Isa sa pinakamainit na sexy star ng kanyang henerasyon si Francine. Naging cover siya ng ilang men’s magazine, naging model, lumabas sa telebisyon, at bumida sa mga pelikula ng Seiko Films bilang sexy actress. Subalit lingid sa kaalaman ng marami, hindi madali ang naging buhay ni Francine. Hanggang sa napabayaan niya ang kanyang sarili at tumaba. Nagkaroon ng depresyon na naging dahilan para lalo pang bumigat ang kanyang timbang. Huwag palampasin ang life story ni Francine ngayong Sabado sa Wagas, 7 p.m., sa GMA News TV.

