Gladys: Binibiyak na ang tiyan ko, daldal pa ako nang daldal!

“KOTA Kinabalu na ‘ko!” natatawang bulalas ni Gladys Reyes nang maging guest co-host siya sa programang “Cristy Ferminute” last Wednesday.

No, Gladys isn’t bound for KK na isang tourist destination sa Sabah, Malaysia. What she meant was “quota” na ang ngayo’y six months pregnant by her spouse of almost 25 years na si Christopher Roxas. Quota dahil magiging ikaapat na pagsilang na niya this May ang still-unnamed baby by caesarean section.

Teka, hindi ba’t hanggang tatlo lang maaaring magsilang ang buntis by CS? Ayon sa mahusay na aktres, puwede pa raw quoting her most trusted OB-gyne.

Curious naming tinanong si Gladys kung sa mga nakaraan niyang panganganak ay nasa tabi niya ang kanyang excited hubby, “Naku, takot sa dugo ‘yon! Ang lagi kong katabi habang nanganganak ako, eh, ang anaesthesiologist na naloloka sa akin. Binibiyak

na kasi ang tiyan ko’t lahat, eh, ang daldal ko pa!”

Scheduled to give birth this May, nabanggit niya ito sa kanyang kumareng si Judy Ann Santos who told her, “Mukhang ka-

birthday ko pa ‘yan kaya for sure, mabait ‘yan!”

Ang maganda sa buhay-may-asawa ni Gladys, with all four kids na meron sila ni Christopher ay tamang-tama namang pinaghahandaan na nila ang kanilang renewal of vows. By the time when she and Christopher mark their 25th wedding year ay may ilang buwan na rin ang kanilang bunso.

“Ang gandang tingnan na kasama namin ni Christopher ang aming mga anak as we renew our vows,” nakangiting sabi ni Gladys.