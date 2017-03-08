School principal patay sa ambush By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang school principal nang pagbabarilin ng mga armadong naka-motorsiklo sa San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Martes, ayon sa pulisya. Ikinasawi ni Maximo Jimenez, 64, principal ng San Vicente Elementary School sa Bayambang, ang mga tama ng bala sa likod at braso, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-10 ng umaga sa Sitio Silapan, Brgy. Bolingit. Nagmomotorsiklo si Jimenez patungo sa DepEd Division Office sa Lingayen para sana magsumite ng ulat, nang pagbabarilin ng dalawang lalaki na bumuntot sa kanya lulan ng isa pang motor, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod pa ng mga rumespondeng tauhan ng San Carlos City Police si Jimenez sa Pangasinan Provincial Hospital, ngunit idineklarang patay ng doktor ang principal. Natagpuan sa crime scene ang tatlong bala ng kalibre-.45 pistola. Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan, motibo, at kinaroroonan ng mga salarin, na agad tumakas matapos ang insidente. (John Roson)

