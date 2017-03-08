Pagtatalaga ni DU30 ng bagong Kalihim ng DFA hintayin na lamang-Palasyo Bandera

SINABI ng Palasyo na dapat hintayin na lamang ang pagtatalaga ni Pangulong Duterte ng bagong kalihim ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) matapos namang hindi makalusot si Secretary Perfecto Yasay sa makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA).

Iginiit din ni Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na ang korte pa rin ang magreresolba sa kontrobersiyal na isyu laban kay Yasay matapos namang lumabas ang kanyang pagiging US citizen.

“We shall await President Duterte’s appointment of a new Secretary of Foreign Affairs,” sabi ni Panelo.

Ayon naman kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, magtatalaga si Duterte ng acting secretary habang hinihintay na makapagtalaga ang pangulo ng kapalit ni Yasay.

“The Office of the Executive Secretary will communicate with the DFA by 8am tomorrow (March 9, 2017),” sabi ni Abella.

Ibinasura ng CA ang appointment ni Yasay dahil sa pagiging US citizen na nauna na niyang itinanggi.

