GMA, iba pa bilang na ang araw

Bilang na ang araw ng mga lider ng Kamara de Representantes na hindi bumoto pabor sa death penalty bill.

Nanalo man sa botohan kamakalawa, sinabi ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na tuloy ang pag-alis sa mga lider ng Kamara na hindi sumuporta sa panukala na isinusulong ni Pangulong Duterte.

Kasama sa aalisin ang dating boss ni Alvarez na si dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Si Alvarez ay nagsilbing Transportation secretary noong panahon ni Arroyo, na ngayon ay House Deputy Speaker.

“It is as good as day follows night,” giit ni Alvarez. “Policy is a policy.”

Si Arroyo ang nag-iisa sa 14 na deputy speaker na bumoto kontra sa death penalty bill. Noong panahon niya sa Malacanang ibinasura ang death penalty bill.

Bukod kay Arroyo, nanganganib na maalis sa puwesto sina Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Sato na miyembro ng makapangyarihang Commission on Appointment; Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto na chairman ng House Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation; Quezon City Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte, chairman ng House Committee on Land Use at Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, chairman of House Committee on People Participation.

Bumoto rin ang ‘No’ sina ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio, chairman ng House Committee on Public Information; Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, chairman ng House Committee on Natural Resources; at Gabriela Rep. Emmi De Jesus, chairman ng House Committee on Poverty Alleviation.

“Alam mo hindi naman kasi ibig sabihin na pinalitan ka as chairman ay tinanggal ka na sa majority, hindi naman kasama ka pa rin sa majority,” ani Alvarez.