Pagsipol at malisyosong paghingi ng pangalan at numero ng babae gagawing krimen

Naghain ng panukala ang isang solon upang gawing krimen ang pagsipol at malisyosong paghingi ng pangalan at numero sa isang babae.

Ayon kay Siquijor Rep. Ran Rocamora mahalaga na maproteksyunan ang mga babae laban sa anumang uri ng sexual harassment kaya inihain niya ang House bill 5213 (Comprehensive Anti-Sexual Harassment bill).

“In solidarity with our nation’s mothers, sisters, daughters, and for all of those who have been victimized by some form of sexual harassment, it is my hope that this bill will be passed and that our society will grow more decent in dealing with each other,” ani Rocamora.

Sinabi ni Rocamora na nagulat siya sa survey ng Social Weather Station na nagsabing tatlo sa bawat limang babae ang nakararanas ng sexual harassment; at tatlo sa bawat limang lalaki ang umamin na nakagawa ng sexual harassment.

“And what is even more sickening is the top forms of sexual harassment they experienced were not only wolf-whistling or lascivious language but even exhibitionism and public masturbation,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Sinabi ng solon na sa kasalukuyan ay mayroong kakulangan ang mga batas upang proteksyunan ang mga babae gaya ng Acts of lasciviousness, Unjust vexation, Cybercrime Prevention Act, at Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang lalabag ay maaring makulong ng isa hanggang anim na buwan at multang P10,000 hanggang P20,000.

“The Comprehensive Anti-Sexual Harassment bill, will punish any person who commits acts ranging from cat-calling and repeated requests for a name and number to touching, flashing, public masturbation, and all analogous cases that evoke a sense of intimidation, hostility, offense, fear, or repulsion from the victim.”