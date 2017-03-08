Trip ni Kris on GMA 7: Just a one-shot-deal travel special

CONFIRMED! Sa GMA 7 nga mapapanood si Kris Aquino sa pagbabalik niya sa mundo ng telebisyon makalipas ang halos isang taon.

Sa isang event ibinalita ng TV host-actress na magkakaron siya ng TV special sa Kapuso Network ngayong buwan. Pero nilinaw niya na hindi ito regular weekly show tulad ng unang napabalita.

“Yes, bayad na, e. My producer already paid the network for the block time, so it will be on GMA, it’s called Trip Ni Kris,” pahayag ni Kris.

Isa raw itong two-hour travel special kung saan ibabandera ni Kris ang mga magagandang lugar sa Nueva Ecija na hindi pa nararating ng maraming turista.

Mapapanood daw ito pagkatapos ng Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, “So, I think that’s about 10 p.m.. Sana wag mag-overtime si Jessica.”

Ipinagdiinan pa ng TV host na isa lamang itong one-shot deal, “Ang mahal kasi ng airtime deal. So yung producer ko, I told her she should try it out first. And let’s see after what will happen after that.”

Bukod dito, magkakaroon din daw siya ng digital food-and-travel series, “I have a 13-part digital series that I’m doing. Ang inspiration (nito) Parts Unknown ni Anthony Bourdain (American chef at kilalang TV personality). So, I’m very excited about that also.”