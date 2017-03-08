DepEd-15-anyos pwede mag-summer job

Ibinaba ng Department of Education ang minimum age requirement ng mga estudyante na nais na mag-summer job ngayong bakasyon. Sa isang press statement, sinabi ni Dr. Juan Araojo, officer-in-charge ng Youth Formation Division, na papayagan ang mga 15-anyos pataas na sumali sa Special Program for the Employment of Students ngayong taon. “This is to accommodate those students who are in Senior High School,” ani Araojo. Noong nakaraang taon, ang mga maaari lamang sumali ay 18-anyos. Ang mga SPES trainee ay bibigyan ng trabaho sa loob ng 40 araw. Magsisimula ang pagtanggap ng mga aplikante hanggang sa Marso 27. Bukod sa edad, kailangan ay naka-enroll sa kasalukuyan ang aplikante at mayroong intensyon na magpatuloy sa pag-aaral, ang kita ng mga magulang ay hindi dapat lumagpas sa P143,000 kada taon, pasado ngayong school year at marunong gumamit ng computer. Ang mga aplikante ay kailangang magsumite ng SPES application form, birth certificate, kopya ng Income Tax Return ng magulang o Certificate of Indigence/Certificate of Low Income mula sa barangay. Maaaring isumite ang aplikasyon at requirement sa Office of the Youth Formation Division, 3rd Floor, Mabini Building, DepEd Central Office, Meralco Ave., Pasig City. Pinapayagan din na ipa-scan ang mga dokumento at i-email sa blss.yfd@deped.gov.ph.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.