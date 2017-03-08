CA ibinasura ang appointment ni Yasay INQUIRER.net

IBINASURA ng makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA) ang appointment ni Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. sa harap ng mga katanungan hinggil sa kanyang citizenship. Si Yasay ang kauna-unahang itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte na ibinasura ng CA. Si Sen. Panfilo Lacson, ang chairman ng CA committee on foreign affairs, na nagsulong para ibasura ang appointment ni Yasay.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.