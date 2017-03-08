Misis ni Patrick Garcia nakunan sa ikatlo sanang anak By Ervin Santiago Bandera

BINALOT ng kalungkutan ang tahanan ng mag-asawang Patrick Garcia at Nikka Martinez matapos malaglag ang ikatlo sana nilang anak. Sa kanilang Instagram account ipinost ng dalawa ang bad news kalakip ang isang larawan kung saan makikitang mahigpit na magkayakap ang mag-asawa. Ayon kay Patrick, tatlong buwan na ang bata sa sinapupunan ni Nikka ngunit nakunan nga ito dahil sa mahina ang kapit ng bata. Agad namang nakisimpatya ang kani-kanilang followers sa sinapit ng kanilang baby. May dalawa nang anak sina Patrick at Nikka, sina Chelsea and Patrice. Bukod pa ‘yan sa panganay na anak niyang si Alex Jazz sa Kapuso actress na si Jennylyn Mercado.

