Bashers sa anak ni Ogie: Wag ka na lang mag-showbiz!

MUKHANG hindi nawarningan si Leila Alcasid, anak ni Ogie Alcasid kay Michelle Van Eimeren.

Kahit na matagal na rin naman ang issue na tinawag niyang PA (personal assistant) si Regine Velasquez ay mukhang dala-dala pa rin niya ang galit sa kanyang bashers.

Mukhang until now ay hindi pa rin siya tinitigilan ng mga bashers kaya naman recently ay naglitanya na siya laban sa kanila.

“IF YOU HAVE NOTHING NICE TO SAY THEN DON’T SPEAK AT ALL!!!! ur mean opinions are welcome to stay inside ur head god bless.”

That was her retort to her bashers.

When netizens read an item in an online portal about how affected Ogie was nang ma-bash ang anak niya ay marami ang kumampi sa singer.

But still, there are those who felt na masyado yatang mataas ang lipad ni Leila gayong she’s just an upstart in showbiz.

“Ayyy sussss Ang tagal Na nila Sa showbiz Hindi pa sila sanay ano ba yan !? Hindi pa nga artesta sumasagot Na. Gusto ninyo yan d tiis tiis LNG,” wailed one fan.

“Te wag ka nalang pumasok sa ganitong mundo. May kapasidad ka na baguhin ung mundo mong ginagalawan. Kung mahina ka d ka para sa mundo ng showbiz ibigay mo nalang sa iba pero kung desidido ka go walang hahadlang sau pero d mo rin mahahadlangan ung mga basher kc un din ang mundo nila,” payo naman ng isang fanery.

Ang paniwala naman ng isang guy ay, “Marami cgurong naoffend na fans ni regine kasi nga sobra siyang sikat tapos PA lang siya for leila sa caption tpos starting pa lang siya… in bad taste para sa iba…naoffend lang mga fans ni Regine.”