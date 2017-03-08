Gabby sa bashers: Tigilan n’yo na ang pambu-bully kay Ryza! By Jun Nardo Bandera

SPEAKING of Ryza Cenon, dinepensahan siya ni Gabby Concepcion sa madalas na pamba-bash sa kanya dahil sa role niyang kabit sa Ika-6 Na Utos. Para kay Gabo, patunay lang ito na mahusay na nagagamapan ng aktres ang role niya bilang other woman. “Napakabait ni Ryza. Naiisip ko at sinasabi ko sa kanya na magaling siyang umarte kaya hate siya ng manonood. “Kaya naman ako, I keep telling them na tigilan na ang pambu-bully kay Ryza,” paliwanag pa ni Gabby. Dahil nga sa awayan nina Ryza at Sunshine, halimaw sa ratings ngayon ang GMA afternoon series. Lalo na ngayong si Shine na ang bumubuwelta kay Ryza sa labanan nila kay Gabo, huh!

