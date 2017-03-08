Diana Zubiri proud na proud kay mister Bandera

PROUD na proud ang award-winning Kapuso actress na si Diana Zuburi sa kanyang asawang si Andy Smith. Marami kasi ang pumupuri sa model turned actor nang mapasama na rin siya sa fantasy series ng GMA 7 na Encantadia. Yes, magkasama na nga ang mag-asawa sa nasabing programa kaya naman tuwang-tuwa ang kanilang mga tagasuporta. After nga nina Joross Gamboa, Starstruck Avenger Arra San Agustin at ng hunk model na si Marx Topacio, hindi pa rin tumitigil ang top-rating series na Encantadia na manggulat sa mga manonood. At ang huli nga sa mga bagong pasok sa serye ay si Andy. Siya ang adult version ni Anthony na ginampanan noon ni Migo Adecer. Of course, hindi rin napigilan ni Diana ang kanyang sarili na mag-post ng mensahe sa social media para i-congratulate ang kanyang asawa sa bago nitong project. Isang photo rin ni Andy ang ipinost ng dating sexy actress sa kanyang Instagram account na may caption na: “Sino ba yang Anthony na yun? @thisisandysmith #encantadiapakiramdam!” Tutukan ang mas lalo pang umiigting na mga eksena sa Encantadia after 24 Oras sa GMA Telebabad.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.