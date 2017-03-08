Bianca bagong Education Ambassador ng World Vision

INANUNSYO kamakailan ng World Vision ang pagkakapili kay Kapuso teen princess Bianca Umali bilang bago nitong youth ambassador for education.

During a contract signing ceremony recently, Bianca shared how grateful she was to be part of the World Vision family, and in her own way be able to share her blessings to the children, especially the most in need.

Ayon sa dalaga na mapapanood na very soon sa fantasy series na Mulawin vs. Ravena, ang pagiging Education Ambassador ng WV ay isang blessing na hinding-hindi niya makakalimutan habang siya ay nabubuhay, “Education is where everything starts. I want to encourage the children to read, na manumbalik sa pagbabasa. Gusto ko maranasan nila ‘yong childhood na creative through reading.”

“We’re really amazed with the values that Bianca represents. It’s something na kailangan ng kabataang Pinoy ngayon. If people would know what kind of childhood she had and the discipline she has in life, it’s something that we would want to inculcate to the children’s lives,” sabi naman ni World Vision Resource Development Director, Jun Godornes.

Nitong nakaraang Martes, nagtungo sa Cebu si Bianca para doon i-celebrate ang kanyang birthday kasama ang mga bata sa Children of Cotcot Day Care Center. Ito’y bahagi pa rin ng mga charity programs ng World Vision.

Regular pa ring napapanood si Bianca sa musical comedy show na Full House Tonight every Saturday night after Magpakailanman.