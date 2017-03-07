Ombudsman: May probable cause vs Abad sa DAP case By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

May nakitang probable cause ang Office of the Ombudsman upang kasuhan si dating Budget Sec. Florencio Abad kaugnay ng kontrobersyal na Disbursement Acceleration Program fund na nagkakahalaga ng $72 bilyon.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ng Ombudsman na guilty si Abad sa kasong Simple Misconduct na ang parusa at tatlong buwang suspensyon. Pero dahil wala na sa gobyerno si Abad ang parusa niya ay gagawing multa na kasing halaga ng tatlong buwan niyang sahod.

Ayon kay Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales may batayan upang sampahan ng kasong paglabag sa Article 239 (Usurpation of Legislative Powers) ng Revised Penal Code si Abad.

Ang kaso ay batay sa reklamong inihain nina Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, at mga militanteng sina Renato Reyes, Benjamin Valbuena, Dante LA Jimenez, Mae Paner, Antonio Flores, Gloria Arellano at Bonifacio Carmona, Jr.

Sa imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman napatunayan umano nila na mali ang National Budget Circular No. 541 na ipinalabas ni Abad dahil kinuha nito ang kapangyarihan ng Kongreso kaugnay ng paggamit ng savings mula sa budget ng 2012.

“NBC No. 541 provided the principal bases for the withdrawal of unobligated allotments which were declared as savings and used to fund PAPs (programs, activities and projects) under the DAP. The issuance of this circular is an act of usurpation. This is contrary to law,” saad ng Ombudsman.

Noong 2014 ay idineklarang unconstitutional ng Korte Suprema ang DAP.

