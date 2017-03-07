‘PH president’ sinapak sa mukha ng US official; Pinas nagreklamo
5:36 pm | Tuesday, March 7th, 2017
INIREKLAMO ng Philippine Embassy sa Washington ang isang eksena sa US television series na “Madam Secretary” at tinawag itong isang “highly negative portrayal” ng Pangulo ng Pilipinas.
Sa upcoming episode ng politcal drama ng CBS, sinapak sa mukha ng female lead character si Datu Andrada, ang karakter na gumagampan bilang pangulo ng Pilipinas.
Sa isang liham sa CBS, sinabi ng Philippine Embassy na ang eksenang ito ay sumisira sa polisiya ng Pilipinas na naniniwala sa women’s right at gender equality, at hiniling sa network na gumawa ng aksyon para itama ito.
“While Madam Secretary is a work of fiction, it tracks and mirrors current events. It is, therefore, inevitable that its depiction of world leaders will have an impact on how its audience views the real personages and the countries they represent,” ayon sa liham.
Dagdag pa, ang negatibong pagganap raw na ito ay nakakawalang respeto sa opisina ng pangulo ng Pilipinas.
“This highly negative portrayal of our Head of State not only casts doubt on the respectability of the Office of the Philippine President but also denigrated that way our nation navigates foreign affairs. In view of the injurious effects that this program will have on the interests of the Philippines and the Filipino people, the Philippine embassy urgently calls on CBS to take the necessary corrective actions.”
Sa teaser episode na ito, ipinakita ang fictional na PH president na akmang may gagawing pambabastos sa US official pero biglang sinapak ito ng bidang babae. Ang episode na ito ay ipapalabas sa March 12, Linggo.
Kung matatandaan inaakusahan si President Rodrigo Duterte ng sexual harassment tulad ng kanyang pamamalo sa pwet sa mga babaeng pulis, pag-cat call sa isang babaeng reporter at pagpapansin sa binti ni Vice President Leni Robredo.
