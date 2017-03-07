‘PH president’ sinapak sa mukha ng US official; Pinas nagreklamo

“While Madam Secretary is a work of fiction, it tracks and mirrors current events. It is, therefore, inevitable that its depiction of world leaders will have an impact on how its audience views the real personages and the countries they represent,” ayon sa liham.

“While Madam Secretary is a work of fiction, it tracks and mirrors current events. It is, therefore, inevitable that its depiction of world leaders will have an impact on how its audience views the real personages and the countries they represent,” ayon sa liham.

“While Madam Secretary is a work of fiction, it tracks and mirrors current events. It is, therefore, inevitable that its depiction of world leaders will have an impact on how its audience views the real personages and the countries they represent,” ayon sa liham.

“This highly negative portrayal of our Head of State not only casts doubt on the respectability of the Office of the Philippine President but also denigrated that way our nation navigates foreign affairs. In view of the injurious effects that this program will have on the interests of the Philippines and the Filipino people, the Philippine embassy urgently calls on CBS to take the necessary corrective actions.”

Sa teaser episode na ito, ipinakita ang fictional na PH president na akmang may gagawing pambabastos sa US official pero biglang sinapak ito ng bidang babae. Ang episode na ito ay ipapalabas sa March 12, Linggo.