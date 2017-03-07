Bato: Babalian ko ng leeg ang commander na tumanggap ng P500K suhol INQUIRER.net

NAGBANTA si Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na babalian niya ng leeg ang police commander na tumanggap ng P500,000 suhol mula sa isang scalawag na pulis para hindi ito mailipat sa Basilan.

“Whoever that policeman is, he’s a scalawag to the core,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Ito’y matapos ang ulat na nagbayad ang isang pulis na nakatalaga sa Maynila ng P500,000 para hindi ipatapon sa Basilan.

“Balian ko ng leeg sa harapan mo ‘yung opisyal na ‘yan. Babalian ko ng leeg. Galit ako sa mga ganong klaseng opisyal,” ayon kay dela Rosa.

Nangako si dela Rosa na mananagot ang hepe ng pulis.

“Siya mismo ang ipapadala, hindi sa Basilan kundi doon sa Timbuktu. Doon ko ipapadala ‘yang commander na ‘yan, hindi sa Basilan,” ayon kay dela Rosa.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Quezon City Police District headquarters, Metro Manila police head Director Oscar Albayalde na hindi niya papayagan ang panunuhol sa National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Hindi naman pinangalanan ni Albayalde ang mga sangkot na pulis.

May iligal na pasugalan umano ang scalawag na pulis na nagbayad ng P500,000.

Mahigit 300 pulis na nahaharap sa kasong kriminal at administratibo ang inilipat sa Basilan, Sulu at Tawi-Tawi matapos ang kautusan ni President Duterte.

Sa 300 pulis, 53 lamang ang sumunod na maitalaga sa Mindanao.

