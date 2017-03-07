Palarong Pambansa kasado na

Muling maglalaban-laban ang 18 rehiyon sa ika-60 Palarong Pambansa na isasagawa sa Antique mula Abril 23 hanggang 29. Aabot sa 10,000 estudyante ang maglalaban-laban sa iba’t ibang sports. Layunin ng Palarong Pambansa na iugnay ang sports at ang edukasyon upang maging responsable at globally competitive ang mga ito. Paraan din umano ito upang matukoy ang mga estudyante na maaaring isama sa roster ng National Sports Associations para sa international competitions. “It also aims to inculcate in their minds the spirit of discipline, teamwork, excellence, fair play, solidarity, sportsmanship, and other inherent values, and promote and achieve peace through sports,” saad ng pahayag ng DepEd. Noong 1948 idinaos ang unang laro at tinawag itong Bureau of Public Schools-Interscholastic Athletics Association Games. Kinansela ito noong 1957 ng mamatay ang noon ay Pangulong Ramon Magsaysay. Isinagawa ang ika-10 laro noong 1958 sa Tagbilaran, Bohol. Muli itong kinansela noong 1972 ng magdeklara ng Martial law si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos. Ang huling BPISAA ay isinagawa noong 1973 sa Vigan, Ilocos Sur. Noong 1974, ang pangalan nito ay pinalitan ng Palarong Pambansa. Noong 1980, ang Palarong Pambansa ay pinalitan ng Palarong Bagong Lipunan. Ang Misamis Oriental at Negros Occidental ay apat na beses ng naging host ng Palarong Pambansa samantalang tatlong beses naman ang Lingayen, Pangasinan. 30 No Matter How Bad Yesterday Was, It Is Now Part Of The Past

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.