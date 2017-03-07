Ex-FG muling bibiyahe

Muling nagpaalam si dating First Gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo sa Sandiganbayan Seventh Division upang makabiyahe sa Hong Kong at Japan.

Sa kanyang Motion for Leave to Travel Abroad, sinabi ni Arroyo na nais niyang umalis sa bansa sa Abril 6 hanggang 16.

Mula Abril 6 hanggang 12, sinabi ni Arroyo na mananatili siya sa ANA Intercontinental sa Tokyo, Japan.

Mula Abril 12 hanggang 16 ay sa Holiday Inn Golden Mile sa Tsim She Tsui, Hong Kong naman siya manunuluyan.

“Accused movant has already been arraigned and had posted bail and a travel for his previous travels which has not been withdrawn until now,” saad ng mosyon. “This Honorable Court as well as other courts have graciously permitted him to travel before, and he has always returned here as it is here where his family and business interest are, hence, he has no reason not to return. He is, clearly, not a flight risk.”

Si Arroyo ay nahaharap sa kasong graft kaugnay ng pagbili sa dalawang helicopter ng Philippine National Police na pinalabas umanong bago.

