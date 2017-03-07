Opisyal ng DepEd patay matapos pagbabarilin sa Lanao Sur Inquirer

PATAY ang isang opisyal ng Department of Education (DepEd) na nakatalaga sa Lanao del Sur matapos pagbabarilin ng isang nag-iisang salarin sa Parang, Maguindanao, ayon sa pulisya. Nasa comfort room ang biktimang si Nasser Devanza, schools division superintendent ng Lanao del Sur, sa isang gasoline station sa Barangay Making nang siya ay pagbabarilin ganap na alas-5:40 ng hapon noong Lunes, ayon kay Senior Inspector Erwin Tabora, Parang town police chief. Sinabi ni Tabora na pabalik na sana ang biktima sa Lanao del Sur matapos dumalo sa pagbubukas ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao regional sportsfest sa North Upi nang mangyari ang pag-atake. Namatay ang biktima matapos magtamo ng mga tama ng bala sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng katawan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.