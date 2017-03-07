3 sugatan matapos araruhin ng trak ang isang bahay sa Laguna Inquirer

SUGATAN ang tatlo katao matapos araruhin ng isang trak na puno ng buhangin ang isang bahay sa San Pedro City, Laguna kaninang umaga.

Sinabi ni Supt. Harold Depositar, San Pedro City police chief na nawalan ng kontrol ang driver na si Junrie Villacuatro sa sasakyan habang binabagtas ang pababang bahagi ng isang kalsada ganap alas- 8:30 ng umaga sa Barangay GSIS.

Nagresulta ito para araruhin ng trak ang bahay na pag-aari ni Renato Capinpin. Sugatan si Villacuatro, ang truck helper na si Carlo Baluyo at si Capinpin at dinala sa isang ospital sa San Pedro City.

