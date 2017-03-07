Tatay pinagtataga ang 2 anak na lalaki, 1 patay Inquirer

PINAGTATAGA ng 43-anyos na lalaki ang kanyang dalawang natutulog na mga anak na lalaki sa Malasiqui, Pangasinan kagabi, kung saan napatay niya ang isa.

Kapwa natutulog sina Mark Arjay Dacasin, 16, at kanyang 15-anyos na kapatid na si, Jemel, nang pagtatagain sila ng kanilang tatay na si Rolly Dacasin, gamit ang isang itak sa kanilang bahay sa Barangay Bacundao West ganap na alas-11:30 ng gabi, ayon kay Supt. Roland Sacyat, Malasiqui police chief. Namatay si Mark Arjay habang dinadala sa Pangasinan Provincial Hospital sa San Carlos City, samantalang patuloy na ginagamot si Jemel. Napatay naman ng mga rumespondeng pulis ang suspek.

Inatake ni Dacasin ang mga pulis nang tangkain siyang awatin.

Sinabi ni Sacyat na may kasaysayan ang tatay na may problema sa pag-iisip at tumigil sa pag-inom ng gamot dahil hindi na niya kayang tustusan. Idinagdag ni Sacyat na hiwalay na ang mga magulang ng mga binatilyo, bagamat hindi na nagbigay pa ng detalye hinggil dito.

