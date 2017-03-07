Sex video raw ni Bernard Palanca kalat na; pinagpiyestahan ng mga beki Bandera

PINAGPIPIYESTAHAN ngayon sa social media ang diumano’y sex video ng Kapamilya actor na si Bernard Palanca. Mabilis na kumalat ang nasabing video scandal ni Bernard sa internet kaya naman marami na ang nakapanood nito. Sandamakmdak na netizens ang nagbigay ng kani-kanilang opinyon nang mapanood nila ang video. Sa pagtataya namin, tumagal ng 2 minutes at 4 seconds ang video scandal ng aktor. Mapapanood dito ang isang lalaking tadtad ng tattoo ang katawan habang nakahubad at pinaliligaya ang kanyang sarili gamit ang isang sex toy. Maririnig sa video ang tila introduction na pahayag ng lalaki. Anito, “Okay, this better be just for your eyes and just you. And I will do something pretty crazy not with you but watch. Just imagine this being you!” Habang sinusulat namin ang artikulong ito ay wala pang inilalabas na official statement si Bernard. Aminin kaya niya na siya ang nasa video? Pero base sa mga nabasa naming komento sa social media, naniniwala silang si Bernard nga ang nasa video scandal dahil bukod daw sa kamukhang-kamukha niya ang lalaking “nagse-selfie” ay kaboses na kaboses din daw ng aktor ang guy. Karamihan sa mga nag-share at nag-comment sa nasabing video ay mga beki. Ilan sa kanila ay nagsabing bigla nilang nagustuhan ang aktor at sana raw ay sila na lang ang ka-chat nito habang pinaliligaya ang kanyang sarili.

