Ginto sa 2020 Olympics tinututukan ng ABAP By Angelito Oredo Bandera

PAGTUTUUNAN ng bagong liderato ng Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, Inc. (ABAP) ang misyong makuha ang pinakaunang gintong medalya ng Pilipinas sa kada apat na taong Olimpiada. Ito ang sinabi ni PLDT executive Ricky Vargas na nahalal muli bilang presidente ng asosasyon matapos ang eleksyon na ginanap Sabado sa Microtel by Wyndham-MOA sa Pasay City na dinaluhan din nina Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) secretary-general Steve Hontiveros bilang observer at PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez. Ipinahayag ni Vargas ang pagnanais ng ABAP na tuluyang matighaw ang pagkauhaw ng bansa sa matagal nang pinakaaasam na kauna-unahang gintong medalya sa Olympic Games. Kasama ni Vargas na itinalaga sa ikatlong termino ang sports/businessman Manny V. Pangilinan bilang chairman. Pangungunahan ng dalawang mataas na opisyales ng MVP Group ang mga inihalal na sina Rep. Raul Daza ng Northern Samar bilang vice-chairman at John Patrick Gregorio ng Maynilad bilang vice-president.

Itinalaga naman ni Vargas si Atty. Oscar P. Moreno Jr. ng Cagayan de Oro City bilang treasurer, si Atty. Leonardo Aguilar Jr. bilang corporate secretary at dating executive-director Ed Picson bilang secretary-general matapos ang ginanap na eleksyon. Kabilang sa miyembro ng Board of Trustees sina Region I – Atty. Liberato Reyna, Region III – Vice-Gov. Jose Gay Padiernos, CAR – Reinaldo Bautista, NCR – Jose Jorge Vargas, Region IV-A – Venerando Rea, Region IV –B -Roger Castro, Region VI – Angel Verdeflor, Region VII – Lorenzo Sy, Region VIII – Rep. Daza, Region IX – Dr. Cecilia Atilano, Region X – Atty. Oscar Moreno Jr., CARAGA – Mr. Freddie Dacera, AFP – Col. Ruben Candelario, MVPSF – Manny V. Pangilinan, PLDT – Ricky Vargas at Maynilad – Patrick Gregorio. “Together with the other members of our board, we will initiate more local tournaments in the countryside. Our referees, judges and coaches will continue to have more opportunities for advancement,” sabi ni Vargas na nakatuon sa paghahanda ng national boxing team sa ibat-ibang international competitions kabilang ang 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at mga proyekto ng ABAP sa grassroots development.

