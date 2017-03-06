Tanduay Rhum Masters ginulpi ang Batangas By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

BINUHAT ng mga dating PBA players na sina Mark Cruz at Jerwin Gaco ang Tanduay Rhum Masters sa 86-66 pagwawagi kontra Batangas kahapon sa pagpapatuloy ng 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup sa JCSGO Gym sa Cubao, Quezon City. Si Cruz ay nagtala ng 29 puntos, tatlong assists at dalawang rebounds para pamunuan ang Rhum Masters, na pinutol din ang two-game losing skid. Si Gaco naman ay gumawa ng 22 puntos, 11 rebounds at tatlong assists sa kanyang unang laro para sa Tanduay na kumuha sa kanya sa free agent pool noong nakaraang linggo. “The whole country knows Jerwin Gaco, his experience and his tenacity. Maybe he still has a lot left in his tank and he’ll be heaven sent for us,” sabi ni Tanduay coach Lawrence Chongson. Ang dalawa ay nagsanib puwersa para sa matinding ratsada ng Tanduay sa ikalawang yugto kung saan inihulog nila ang 16 sa 29 puntos ng koponan para maiwanan ang mga Batanguenos, 41-27, sa halftime bago pinalobo sa 22 puntos ang kanilang kalamangan, 86-64, sa huling quarter ng laro. Si Jaymo Eguilos ay nagdagdag ng 11 puntos at apat na rebounds habang si Bong Quinto ay nag-ambag ng 10 puntos, anim na assists at apat na rebounds. Ang panalo ay nagbigay sa Tanduay ng 4-3 karta at ipinagkaloob sa Racal Tile Masters, Café France Bakers at AMA Online Education Titans ang mga silya sa quarterfinals. Sa ikalawang laro, sumandal ang Café France sa huling yugtong ratsada para talunin ang AMA Online Education, 92-83. Bumida para sa Bakers si Rod Ebondo na kumamada ng 29 puntos, 18 rebounds at anim na blocks sa panalo ng koponan.

