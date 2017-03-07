Asawa ni Diana nag-artista na rin, magkasama sa serye ng GMA

GMA 7’s non-rating fantaserye seems to have the penchant of adding cast members in their show.

The latest addition is Andy Smith, husband of actress Diana Zubiri.

While he is artista material naman, and he used to be a host and model, parang wala naman siyang dating sa mga manonood.

We based this assessment sa mga comments sa dyowa ni Diana.

“Nuba yan!! Lahat na lang!! Kaloka. Hahahahaha isama na lahat.”

“Sige na nga. Pati katulong, driver, yaya, aso isama na lahat ng pets sa bahay, gawing artista na rin.”

Pagbigyan n’yo na ang Siyete. Siyempre, gusto naman nilang magbigay ng bagong artist sa kanilang network. Gusto nilang mag-experiment. Malay n’yo, makatsamba sila at mapasikat nila ang asawa ni Diana.

Nagta-try siguro ang Siyete na mag-introduce ng ibang personalities sa kanilang palabas para naman may variety.

Hindi ba’t nauna na rito ang boyfriend ni Miss Universe-Philippines Maxine Medina na si Marx Topacio.