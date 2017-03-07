Galit na galit: Vivian dinamay pati yumaong ina ni Jim Paredes

SUMAGOT si Jim Paredes sa paratang ni Vivian Velez tungkol sa ina ng singer.

Sa kanyang column idinaan ni Jim ang pagtatanggol sa kanyang inang namayapa na 20 years ago.

When it got posted sa isang website, ang daming kumampi kay Jim. Puro lait ang napala ni Vivian.

“I used to like Vivian BUT what is happening to her? Bumaba na sa level ni Mocha Uson!!!! Deluded, Hateful and pure trash mentality!!!!”

“Nagpapaniwala kasi si Vivian kay Mocha lols!”

“Exactly. And people who used to like her as an actress truly despise her now. Nakakawalang respeto ang pinaggagawa niya.”

“Well I would do the same if some retired bimbo tried maligning my dead mother.”

“OA naman kasi itong si VV, akala mo kung sinong perfect! Pweee!”