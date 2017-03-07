Maymay big winner sa PBB Lucky Season 7, nanalo ng P1-M, house & lot at Asian Tour By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TULAD ng inaasahan, ang komedyante at masayahing si Maymay Entrata ang nagwaging Big Winner sa ginanap na Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 Big Night last Sunday night sa Alonte Sports Arena sa Biñan, Laguna. Nakakuha si Maymay ng 42.71% boto mula sa text votes ng manonood at bilang Lucky Big Winner, nakapag-uwi si Maymay ng P1 million cash, isang brand new house and lot, at Asian tour package for two. “Maraming salamat kasi pinili ninyong maging bahagi sa pangarap ko at matupad ang mga ito. Gusto ko lang sabihin sa inyo na huwag na huwag kayong matakot mangarap. “Pangalawa wag na wag ninyo kakalimutan, saan man kayo papunta sa pangarap niyo yun mga taong tumutulong sa inyo. Pangatlo, nasa dulo na kayo ng inyong mga pangarap at pag kayo ay nadapa, bumangon lang kayo. “At lagi n’yo lang tatandaan, kung bakit kayo nagsimula at nasa dulo na kayo ng inyong pangarap. At pang huli, huwag na huwag kayong matakot magpakatotoo lalo na kung alam ninyo naman na tama kayo, diyan kayo dadalhin ng inyong pangarap tungo sa inaasam ninyong tagumpay,” lumuluhang pahayag ng dalaga. Si Kisses Delavin ang nanalong 2nd Lucky Big Placer (31.27%), habang si Yong Muhajil ang 3rd Lucky Big Placer (21.52%) at ang German na si Edward Barber naman ang itinanghal na 4th Lucky Big Placer (4.49%). Bago maganap ang Big Night, pinangalanan namang 7th Lucky Big Placer si Cora Waddell, pang-6th naman sina Nikko Natividad at McCoy de Leon at si Tanner Mata ang nasa ikalimang pwesto.

