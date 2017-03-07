Sey n’yo Kylie, Aljur: Robin naging emosyonal sa pamanhikan ng mister ni Queenie Padilla ‘Ikaw ang magdadala sa akin sa langit, anak!’—Binoe By Jun Nardo Bandera

PUNUMPUNO ng pagmamahal ang ginawang pagdokumento ni Robin Padilla sa ginawang pamamanhikan ng asawa ng panganay niyang si Queenie Padilla last Sunday na iponost sa Instagram video account ng Action King. Sa unang caption ni Robin sa video, nakalagay ang, “If there is one blessing that makes me cry easily and prostrate to the Almighty God with deep gratitude and worship…it is my daughter Queenie’s decision to live the life of a muslimah.” “Nauna man ang kasal mauuwi pa rin sa pamanhikan! @queeniepadillarevert @marapadillaevangelista @marieltpadilla @bechayvidanes. Part 1.” May biro pa nga si Binoe sa caption niya sa part 2 ng video. “Kahit naging masakit sa ulo sa pagiging spokening dollar naging simbolo naman ito ng iisang pamilya sa ilalim ng Nag-iisang Dios, umaaapaw ang pagkakaisa ng iba’t ibang kultura kahit magkakaibang lahi at pananampalataya.” Nagkaroon ng palitan ng salmo at dasal ang dalawang pamilya sa kasunod na mga video. Sa pahayag naman ni Queenie sa last video, sinabi niyang, “It’s really nice welcome party. I’m truly happy that you welcomed him with open arms.” Sa puntong ito lumapit si Robin sa anak with matching dayalog na, “Ikaw ang magdadala sa akin sa langit.” Dahil sa posts nito ni Robin, marami ang abangers tuloy sa pagkikita nila ng buntis na anak na si Kylie kasama ang partner na si Aljur Abrenica.

