Kiko Estrada nag-sorry kay Paquito Diaz: Lolo, miss na miss na kita! By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAKABISITA rin si Kiko Estrada sa libingan ng kanyang lolo, ang dating character actor na si Paquito Diaz. Tumagal ng anim na taon bago nakabisita ang young actor sa kanyang lolo kaya naman humingi siya ng pasensya at gabayan na rin sa tinahak na mundo ng showbiz. “Miss na miss na kita. Alam kong nasa magandang lugar ka ngayon.Pero nananalangin din ako na sana nandito ka…para makausap ka…para gabayan mo ako sa larangan ng pag-arte at lalo na sa mga pagsubok sa buhay. “At dahil gusto kong makita yung reaksyon mo kapag binibigay ko tong mga award sayo. Di mo alam kung ilang beses ko ng pinag-isipan kung ano ang reaksyon mo. Mga simpleng bagay lang gaya nun ang importante sakin. Mga alaala na iniwan mo…mga tinuro mo sa akin. “At ang pagmamahal mo sa pamilya natin. Kontra-bida la man sa mata ng iba…pero bida ka sa puso ko. Mahal na mahal kita.” Caption ni Kiko sa black and white foto niya habang kita ang lapida ng Lolo Paquito niya. Nahirang kasing Best Actor si Kiko ng isang award-giving body para sa role niya sa Sinungaling Mong Puso. Nasa horror movie rin siya ngayon na “Pwera Usog” under Regal Entertainment. Eh, ayon sa director nito na si Jason Paul Laxamana, ang galing daw umiyak ni Kiko sa kanyang mga eksena sa movie!

