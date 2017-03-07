Juday balik-trabaho na, di totoong lilipat sa GMA 7 Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ng Teleserye Queen na si Judy Ann Santos na back to work na siya sa ABS-CBN. Una na niyang ipinost sa Instagram ang photo niya sa loob ng dressing room ng Kapamilya Network. Ibig sabihin hindi totoo ang tsismis na susundan niya ang kanyang asawang si Ryan Agoncillo sa GMA. Nilagyan niya ng caption ang IG photo ng: “Good morning! First to arrive…#abs #promoshoot.” Sinundan pa ito ng isang video kung saan makikita siyang bumabati at yumayakap kay ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes at kina Vice Ganda Billy Crawford at Luis Manzano. May caption ito na, “It’s good to be back!” Marami ang nanghuhula na posibleng isa si Juday sa magiging host ng Pilipinas Got Talent dahil nga sa presence nina Billy at Luis sa nasabing video.

