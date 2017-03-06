Mga empleyado ng DOH nagsuot ng itim na armband, humingi ng hustisya para kay Perlas Inquirer

MAHIGIT 100 empleyado ng Department of Health sa Central Visayas (DOH-7) ang nagsuot ng itim na armband para hilingin ang hustisya sa pinatay na doktor na si Dreyfuss Perlas noong isang linggo.

Sinabi ni Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 director, na hindi nila aalisin ang mga armbad hanggang hindi sinasabi ng central office.

Idinagdag ni Bernadas na nakilala niya si Perlas matapos silang italaga sa Lanao del Norte noong 2012.

“The public needs to know the sacrifices Perlas has done for the country. Hopefully, justice will be served and the suspects will be punished,” ayon kay Bernadas.

Pauwi na si Perlas, ganap na alas-7 ng gabi noong Marso 1 nang siya ay pagbabarilin ng nag-iisang salarin. Si Perlas ay ang municipal health officer ng Sapad sa Lanao del Norte.

Si Perlas ay tubong Aklan.

