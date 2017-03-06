Senado inaprubahan ang panukala na itaas ang maternity leave sa 120 araw

INAPRUBAHAN ng Senado sa ikatlo at pinal na pagbasa ang panukalang batas na naglalayong itaas ang maternity leave ng mga babaeng empleyado ng 120 araw o apat na buwan.

Tinatayang 20 senador ang bumoto kahapon para aprubahan ang Senate Bill No. 1305 o ang “Expanded Maternity Leave Law of 2017” ng walang tumutol o abstention.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, lahat ng mga babaeng manggagawa sa gobyerno at pribadong sektor man kahit ano pa ang civil status o legitimate man o hindi ang bata ay mabibigyan ng 120 araw na maternity leave na may bayad at may opsyon na paluwigin pa ito ng 30 araw, bagamat wala nang bayad.

Samantala, papayagad naman ang mga solo parent ng 150 araw na maternity leave na may bayad.

“It also provides that 30 days of the proposed 120 day maternity leave may be transferred to alternate caregivers such as the spouse, common-law partner, and relative up to the fourth degree of consanguinity, including adoptive parents,” ayon sa panukala.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, papayagan din ang mga tatay ng 30 araw na leave. Sa kasalukuyang, pinapahintulutan ang mga tatay ng pitong araw na bakasyon na may bayad sa ilalim ng Republic Act 7322.

“By granting more time for a mother to be with her new-born child, we provide the optimal environment for neonatal and maternal health,” sabi ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros, na siyang pangunahing may-akda ng panukalang batas. Inquirer.net