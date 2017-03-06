Alvarez: Buwisan ang mga eskuwelahan ng Simbahan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sa gitna ng paghahanap ng pondo ng Duterte government, ipinasisilip ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang kita ng mga eskuwelahan na pinatatakbo ng Simbahan.

Kahapon ay humarap ang economic managers ng Duterte administration sa pagdinig ng House committee on ways and means kung saan tinanong sila ni Alvarez.

Ayon kay Alvarez maraming private schools na mas mura ang matrikula at nagbabayad ng buwis pero ang mga pinatatakbo ng simbahan at iba pang non-profit organization ay hindi nagbabayad ng buwis sa gobyerno.

“Pero naniniwala ba tayo dun (na non-stock non profit ang mga eskuwelahan na pinatatakbo ng mga religious group), ha? Hindi, kailangang tingnan natin ito ha, kasi kahit sino puwedeng mag-declare ng non-stock non-profit para lang hindi makapagbayad,” ani Alvarez.

Sinabi ni Alvarez na marami sa mga eskuwelahan na kanyang tinutukoy ay hindi pangmahirap.

“Etong mga school na ito, they don’t cater for the poor, palaging nagi-increase ng tuition fees yan. So ibig sabihin hindi yan non-stock, non-profit. Profitable business yan, yung mga eskuwelahan na yan,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara.

Ayon kay Alvarez palaki ng palaki ang mga eskuwelahan na pinatatakbo ng mga religious group na indikasyon na kumikita umano ito.

“It high time na i-tax natin ang dapat i-tax. I understand na yung mga collection sa misa yan siguro exclusively used for religious purpose pero yung income nila doon sa education institution aside from the rentals of spaces, I think those are taxable income,” saad ni Alvarez.

Kinontra rin ni Alvarez ang sinabi ni Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez na nakasaad sa Saligang Batas na libre sa buwis ang esuwelahan ng Simbahan dahil sa tinatawag na ‘religious education’.

“Yung mga ibang private schools mababa ang tuition pero bakit pinagbabayad natin sila ng tax dun sa income nila sa eskuwela eh bakit itong run by religious institutions ang mamahal nung tuition fees tapos libre yung income tax.”

Ipinasusumite ni Alvarez sa Bureau of Internal Revenue ang datos ng buwis na ibinabayad ng mga religious group.

Bukod sa eskuwelahan, kumikita rin umano ang mga religious group sa kanilang mga lupa at shares of stocks na dapat ding buwisan.

Nilinaw naman ni Alvarez na hindi Simbahang Katoliko lamang ang kanyang pinatutungkulan kundi ang lahat ng religious group.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.