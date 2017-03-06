Jeepney sumemplang: Ginang, kambal na anak patay; 6 pa sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang ginang at ang 3-anyos niyang kambal na anak habang anim pa katao ang nasugatan, nang sumemplang ang sinakyan nilang jeepney sa San Fernando, Bukidnon, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang pasaherong si Marites Geolagao, 26, at mga anak niyang lalaki na sina JB at JC, sabi ni SPO4 Vernie Corpuz, imbestigador ng San Fernando Police. Malubhang nasugatan si Mischelle Intes, 12, habang lima pang pasahero ang nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala. Naganap ang insidente dakong ala-1:45 ng hapon Sabado sa isang pababa at kurbadang bahagi ng kalsada sa Brgy. Little Baguio. Minamaaneho ni Danie Coquilla ang pampasaherong jeepney (MDS-507) mula Valencia City patungong San Fernando proper, nang rumampa ito sa mga nakatambak na materyales at tumagilid pakanan. “Ang cause po ng aksidente, nawalan ng preno ‘yung jeepney [kaya] tumagilid at nagtuluy-tuloy doon sa corner,” sabi ni Corpuz nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Isinugod si Intes sa Bukidnon Provincial Hospital-San Fernando ngunit kinailangang ilipat sa isa pang pagamutan sa Valencia City dahil sa nabaling braso, anang pulis. Dinala din sa ospital ang lima pang pasahero, na nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala. Boluntaryong sumuko si Coquilla at kasalukuyang nasa kostudiya ng San Fernando Police para sa karagdagang imbestigasyon.

